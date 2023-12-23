Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,206,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after buying an additional 823,662 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after buying an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 863,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

