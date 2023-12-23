Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,315 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. 3,484,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,372. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

