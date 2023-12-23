Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

