Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. 1,402,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,897. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

