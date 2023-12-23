Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

