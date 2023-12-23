Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 35 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.65. 1,538,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $386.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

