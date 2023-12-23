Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 401 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,770. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

