Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 88 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.57. 2,782,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.