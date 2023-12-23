Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 880 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

