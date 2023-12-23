Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

