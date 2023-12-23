Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.58. 109,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,059. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.73. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.24 and a 52-week high of $272.31.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

