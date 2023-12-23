Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.77. 1,004,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

