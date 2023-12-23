Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. 3,342,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

