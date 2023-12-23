Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 44,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 113.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.91. The company had a trading volume of 496,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,373. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

