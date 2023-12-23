Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after buying an additional 616,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 628,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

