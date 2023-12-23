Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 285 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $131.56. 654,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,892. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

