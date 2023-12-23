Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

RVTY stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth $522,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $5,548,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

