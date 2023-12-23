RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.