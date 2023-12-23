Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,140.08

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,140.08 ($65.01) and traded as high as GBX 5,870.25 ($74.24). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,812 ($73.50), with a volume of 958,026 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.50) to GBX 4,800 ($60.71) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,140 ($77.65).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,395.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,150.19.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.28), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($271,841.10). 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.