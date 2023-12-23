Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.15

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $29.51. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 53,419 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.78. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $125.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 144.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

