Rohan Sivaram Sells 858 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $20,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94.

CFLT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

