Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.