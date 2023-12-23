Roth Capital Lowers PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 25,779 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $187,842.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fernando Musa bought 25,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $187,842.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.