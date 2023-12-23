Rothschild Investment LLC IL Acquires 16,615 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 173.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

CAG opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

