Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $424.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.69 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The stock has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

