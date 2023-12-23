Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $882,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

