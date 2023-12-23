Rothschild Investment LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

