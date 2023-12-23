Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

