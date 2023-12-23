Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 343 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Cohu

Cohu Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.