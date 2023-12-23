Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 8,781 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 315.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

