Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XSD traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $225.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,718. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

