Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

VIGI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. 273,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

