Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,449,000. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,704. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

