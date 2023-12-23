Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.28. 4,089,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,985. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

