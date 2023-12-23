Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $55.30. 2,588,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,341. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

