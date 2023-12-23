Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. 3,342,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.08. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

