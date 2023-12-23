Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

MAR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $222.62. 994,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.58 and a 52-week high of $224.22. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.