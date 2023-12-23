Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$47.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.36.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.95 and a 52 week high of C$45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.98.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

