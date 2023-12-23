Royal Bank of Canada Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $258.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.10.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

