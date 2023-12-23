RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 518,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 199,841 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $19.23.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.