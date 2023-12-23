Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

SGMO stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,741 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

