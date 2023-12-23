ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

ScanSource Price Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 23.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

