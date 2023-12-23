Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 7.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,090,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,029,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 496,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,063,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 392,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.