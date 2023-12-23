Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

