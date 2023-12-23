SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 6.7%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.46. 6,558,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,594,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

