Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Down 40%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 40% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 226,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 83,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
