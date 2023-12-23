SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after buying an additional 269,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $74.25 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

