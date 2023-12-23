SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

