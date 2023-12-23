SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

