SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 311,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Lazard worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Lazard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $34.56 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.